Appeal after van and large number of tools stolen from Derbyshire village

Police are appealing for information after a van and a 'large number of tool' were stolen from a Derbyshire village.

The van, a Ford Transit, was stolen from Kingsgate, Calver, between around 10pm and midnight on Tuesday, May 28.

It is believed to have travelled through Grindleford, Nether Padley and Owler Bar.

Were you in the area around the time and noticed something suspicious, or do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage which may help?

If so call 101, quoting reference 19*273841, and the officer on the case, PCSO Anthony Boswell, in any correspondence.

