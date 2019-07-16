Appeal to trace red Range Rover involved in Via Gellia collision

Officers would like to trace the driver of a red Range Rover which was allegedly involved in a collision with another vehicle in the Derbyshire Dales.

A white Ford Transit van was found abandoned on the Via Gellia (A5012) just before the turning to Middleton at around 8.50pm on Friday, June 14. The Transit van was badly damaged.

The collision happened on the Via Gellia, just before the turning to Middleton.

When the owner was traced, he reported he had been driving towards Cromford, when he had collided with the back of a red Range Rover, which had stopped in the road just after a nearside bend. The van driver stated that he had driven further down the road, where his vehicle broke down.

Police want to trace the other vehicle involved, described as being a red Range Rover Evoque or small Land Rover, with black bumpers, as they are concerned that it has been significantly damaged in the incident.

Anyone with any information that may help officers is asked to get in touch by calling 101.

Quote the reference number 19*308211 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Ant Horsley, in any correspondence.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.

