A section of a main road in Ashbourne has been closed due to an ongoing police incident.

A section of the A515 near the Market Place has been closed.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "We have closed a section of the A515 due to an ongoing police incident.

"We received a call just before 2.45pm about a disturbance at an address in the Market Place and our officers are in attendance. "