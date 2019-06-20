Bakewell PCSO offers crime prevention advice to Rotary Club

A Bakewell community support officer has paid a visit to the village rotary club to offer crime prevention advice.

PCSO Anthony Boswell attended their weekly meeting to give advice on how to protect yourself from burglary, vehicle crime and fraud.

PCSO Anthony Boswell and Bakewell Rotary President David Goodlad.

He also spoke about Derbyshire Alert, a system which allows members of the public and businesses to register to receive information from the police and the commissioner regarding crime and information relating directly to the area where they live.

Alert is the national messaging system used by Action Fraud and is utilised by the Home Office for national and regional surveys to help educate the public to protect themselves against cyber crime and fraud.

PCSO Boswell said: “We are always keen to develop and improves our links with all members of the community, and to offer prevention advice and information about crime, which we also hope will help them stay safe and secure.

“As part of the Safer Together campaign, we are also encouraging people to sign up to the Derbyshire Alert system, which is an excellent tool for engaging with the public, gaining their views and opinions and building in procedures and systems to assist with tackling crime.”