Banned Derbyshire motorist is caught by police using a car and motorcycle over two days

A banned motorist was twice caught by police using a car and a motorcycle over two days.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 21 how Steven Oldfield, 28, of Cuttholme Road, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, was caught driving a car without a driving licence on August 5 and was caught driving a motorcycle without a licence on August 6.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Katie Hamill said police were called to a single-vehicle collision on August 5 on Highfield Avenue, at Newbold, Chesterfield, at the junction with Newbold Road, involving a driver and two passengers.

The defendant admitted to police he had been driving and he had hit a kerb and that he was disqualified and checks showed he was banned from driving and had no insurance.

Mrs Hamill added that police stopped a motorcycle which was being ridden by Oldfield on Dunston Lane, at Newbold, Chesterfield, on August 6.

Oldfield, who has previous motoring convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while disqualified and two counts of driving without insurance.

Magistrates sentenced Oldfield to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months.