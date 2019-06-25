Banned driver was caught by police in the fast lane of the M1 motorway in Derbyshire

A driving offender who was pulled over by police for sticking to the outside lane of an empty motorway in Derbyshire was found to be a banned driver with no insurance.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 17 how Rafal Swierczynski, 29, was spotted by police on the southbound carriageway of the M1 motorway driving in the outer lane when there no other vehicles.

The M1 motorway in Derbyshire.

Prosecuting solicitor Dan Church said: “The officer flashed his headlights to persuade the vehicle to move over to lane one but it only moved to lane two and the officer indicated for him to go to lane one.

“When the vehicle did not pull over officers illuminated lights and put on sirens and the vehicle was stopped.”

Police checked Swierczynski’s details and it was discovered that he was a banned driver with no insurance, according to Mr Church.

Swierczynski, of Market Street, Eastleigh, in Hampshire, pleaded guilty to driving a Lexus IS while disqualified and to driving without insurance after the incident on May 13.

He told the court: “All that is true. I was not aware I was banned and that was why I was driving in the car.”

Swierczynski also claimed he had been changing addresses quite a lot and any related correspondence may have gone to the wrong place.

Magistrates fined Swierczynski £237 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also further disqualified for three months.