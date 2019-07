A biker has been stopped in Matlock Bath for not having a registration plate or MOT.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ stopped the Harley Davidson owner in the popular biker spot.

The bike stopped at Matlock Bath.

Shocking pictures emerge of booby traps on trails across Peak District

A spokesman for the unit said: "Just leaving as we arrive, coincidence we guess.

"Might have something to hide with no back registration plate, no MOT and a glorified pudding bowl as a helmet.

"Day in court in a few weeks."