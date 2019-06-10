Booze-fuelled Derbyshire man is fined after he damaged a door and a baby chair during a row

An abusive drunken man who damaged a door and a baby chair during a row with his partner told a court he is sorry and he has stopped boozing.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 6 how Jake Stewart, 22, of King Street, Creswell, had drunk so much after a night out with his partner he fell over in the bathroom and hurt himself before throwing a baby chair and damaging a door.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Heath-Tilford said: “They initially only planned to have just one but of course that spiralled and they stayed out longer.

“By 8pm she noticed Stewart had drunk too much and she suggested it was time to get food to go home and initially he agreed but then wanted to go back to the pub.”

Ms Heath-Tilford added that Stewart drank for a few more hours and by the time the couple went home he was exceptionally drunk and his partner was struggling to understand what he was saying.

Stewart subsequently fell over in the bathroom and hurt himself, according to Miss Heath-Tilford, and became abusive to his partner before he threw and damaged a baby chair.

Ms Heath-Tilford said the defendant’s partner locked him out of the property but he let himself back in after he damaged the bottom of a door.

His partner finally hid in the bathroom before leaving the property and locking the door behind her.

Wilko warehouse worker Stewart pleaded guilty to damaging a UPVC door and a baby chair after the incident on May 12.

He told the court: “From that day on I have not done any alcohol.”

Stewart added: “I said I have done wrong and I am guilty of it and I apologise for my actions.”

The court heard how the couple is still together but Stewart’s partner supported the prosecution.

Magistrates fined Stewart £146 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, a £30 victim surcharge and £15 compensation.