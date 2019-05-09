Boozed-up Derbyshire thug glassed an elderly man during an unprovoked pub attack

A boozed-up pub reveller who smashed an elderly man in the head with a pint glass and left him scarred has narrowly been spared from jail.

Derby Crown Court heard today, Thursday, May 9, how Henry Smith, 24, of Mansfield Road, Corbriggs, Chesterfield, attacked the man in the Shoulder of Mutton pub, on Mansfield Road, Hasland, Chesterfield.

Pictured is the Shoulder of Mutton, in Hasland, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting barrister Abigail Hill said Smith entered the pub with two friends about 10.30pm, on October 31, last year, and he sat down opposite to the complainant David Wilson.

She added: “This defendant made his way over to the complainant where he was sitting and he sat opposite him. The complainant did not know him.”

The complainant told Smith he was sitting in someone else’s seat, according to Mrs Hill, but the defendant continued to stay seated even after his friends had asked him to join them.

Mrs Hill said: “Instead of moving away he picked up a full pint glass and moved towards the complainant and hit his head hard with the glass causing it to smash into his face.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

“And beer poured all over him and he said, ‘That’s right, you’ve been glassed’.”

Mr Wilson suffered instant pain and began to bleed immediately with a laceration under his right eye and just above his cheek, according to Mrs Hill.

Police were called and Smith was arrested on Mansfield Road about 11.30pm and he made no comment during an interview.

However, the court heard that Smith went on to plead guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing and his case was committed to the crown court for sentencing.

Mrs Hill added that the complainant said he has been left suffering facial scarring after the attack.

Willem Louw, defending, said Smith had acted in stupidity while in drink and there is a need for his rehabilitation and possible anger management.

Judge Shaun Smith QC, who acknowledged there had been an account of remorse from the defendant, told Smith: “I don’t know what possessed you at the age of 24 with no relevant previous convictions to pick up a glass and put it in the side of Mr Wilson’s head. Only you know that.

“I think it’s the fact you binge-drink after everything I have read about you and you have no control over yourself and behave in a boorish way.”

The defendant was sentenced to six months of custody suspended for two years with a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and he must pay £750 compensation.