Boozed-up thug grabbed his partner by the throat after she refused to let him have any money

A boozed-up thug damaged a freezer and grabbed his partner by the throat after she refused to let him have any money.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 6 how Philip Nicolson, 50, of Newbold Road, Chesterfield, had been boozing with his partner and a row erupted as they were unloading the shopping.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said they had been to the pub and they had been unloading the shopping when there was an argument about finances.

Nicolson struck the inside of the freezer door with an e-cigarette, according to Mrs Allsop, and he demanded money from his partner who refused to give him any.

Mr Allsop added that Nicolson then grabbed his partner by the throat and began squeezing before she got free and left the property.

Nicolson pleaded guilty to causing damage and he admitted committing assault by beating after the dispute on April 5.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

The court heard how Nicolson has a previous conviction for domestic violence relating to the same victim.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said alcohol was a factor in the incident and he added that the couple’s relationship is now over.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation service report before sentencing on June 20.