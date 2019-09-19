Boozy thug must pay over £900 after he damaged a TV and a chair

A man who damaged a TV and a chair at his ex-girlfriend’s home after they had a row about him going out with friends has been ordered to pay £930.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 11 how Daniel James Frazer, 32, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield, returned to his partner’s home in Hasland and started shouting and swearing before causing the damage.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “They had been in a two-year relationship and there had been a separation and they were seeing each other over proceeding weeks and in the past it was a controlling and aggressive relationship.

“On June 7 she was at home asleep in bed and he turned up in the early hours and he had been out drinking and he was clearly drunk and talking non-stop and swearing.”

The complainant told Frazer to shut up and go to sleep because she was working in the morning but he swore at her and followed her into another bedroom and was shouting and swearing at her, according to Mrs Allsop.

Mrs Allsop said Frazer threw a dining room chair across the room and she tried to push him to the door and he went into the kitchen and took a knife and the complainant ran to her brother’s home.

The complainant subsequently discovered her TV had been scratched and she reported that a bathroom door lock and an Ikea chair had also been damaged.

Frazer told police he had taken the knife from a knife block to hurt himself.

The defendant pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a TV, a chair and a door lock valued at £600.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said the complainant had not wanted Frazer to go out and they had an argument and Frazer was frustrated.

Mr Lau added: “The relationship is quite clearly over and they have both moved on.”

Magistrates fined Frazer £215 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £600 compensation.

He was also given an 18 month restraining order.