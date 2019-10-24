Burglars escape with computer after raiding Matlock business

Police are appealing for information after an Apple Mac computer was stolen during a burglary at a printing business in Matlock.

Police were called just after 8pm on Sunday October 20 to a report of two men, wearing coverings over their face, who had run from the back of Matlock Print, based on Bakewell Road, and up Dimple Road.

A police spokesman said: "We attended and found that the premises had been broken in to and confirmed with the owner what had been taken.

"The property is on a main road and our officers believe there may be other people who may have seen the incident.

Anyone who may be able to help police with their inquiries is asked to call 101 quoting the reference number 19000561884 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Chris Watts