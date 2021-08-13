Care worker jailed after stealing nearly £10,000 from vulnerable Wirksworth woman

Tom Ssematiko, 59, appeared at Derby Crown Court on Monday, August 9, and was sentenced to a total of 18 months imprisonment after admitting four counts of fraud by false representation.

Detective Sergeant Richard Kubon, who worked on the investigation for Derbyshire Police, said: “We are pleased with the result and we hope that the victim is given some comfort by the sentence given.

“This crime was a disgraceful act where Ssematiko abused his position of trust while caring for a vulnerable woman and took advantage of her for his own greed.”

Convicted fraudster Tom Ssematiko

The incidents in question all took place during May 2021, while he was employed as a care worker for the victim.

The court heard how he had opened her bank statements and set up online banking on her account without permission, before making three transactions to transfer money to his own account, totalling more than £9,000.

Ssematiko, of Moor Furlong, in Stretton, Burton-on-Trent, then tried a fourth time to transfer more than £10,000 from her account but it was declined, and a block was set up by the victim’s bank.

After a genuine online purchase was stopped another carer helped the victim by taking her to her bank on May 19, where they realised what had happened. It was then reported to police by her bank.

The care agencies Ssematiko worked for assisted the police with their inquiries, and he was eventually arrested in Wales on May 25. He was questioned and subsequently charged.

Under the Fraud Act 2006, fraud by false representation is when someone knowingly and dishonestly makes a false representation with the intention of making gains or causing a loss to others.

It carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a fine. However, the maximum sentence is only handed out in the most serious of cases.

For more information and advice about many different types of fraud, see www.actionfraud.police.uk.