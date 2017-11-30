Care worker who indecently assaulted teenagers at Derbyshire children's homes jailed

A care worker who indecently assaulted six teenagers at two Derbyshire care homes in the 1980s has been jailed.

Duncan Ritchie, of Highfields Way, Holmewood, was found guilty of 11 charges after a five-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

He has today (Thursday) been sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison.

Ritchie was found guilty of indecent assault on a boy aged 13, four counts of indecent assault on a girl aged 15, four indecent assaults on a girl aged 14 and two counts of indecent assault on a girl over 16, including incidents of burning and hitting with a cane.

The incidents took place at Greenacres home in Clay Cross and Lindenhurst home in Chesterfield when Ritchie worked there.

DC Lisa Bailey who has led the investigation said: “This has been a lengthy investigation which has concluded with a positive result.

“The victims have shown immense strength throughout the trial and I hope that this conclusion will bring them some sort of closure to what has been an extremely difficult time for them.”

