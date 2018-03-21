Careless driver triggered a crash which left a woman needing hospital treatment

A motorist who caused a collision which put a woman in hospital has been ordered to pay nearly £400.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, March 14, how Timothy Rogers, 52, of Derby Road, Cromford, was involved in a collision at Hardstoft Road and Deep Lane, Chesterfield.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Rogers was at the junction of Deep Lane in his Ford Focus and pulled out turning right as a BMW had to avoid him and it clipped a kerb and the defendant then did a u-turn with an oncoming van and two vehicles looking to turn right.

Mrs Allsop added that the van had no where to go and collided with a Vauxhall Corsa and the driver of this vehicle had to be taken to hospital where she was an in-patient for eight days.

Rogers told police he had not seen the BMW which had to swerve around him and the defendant said he he had tried to do a u-turn and heard another accident and noticed a van and a blue car had collided.

He accepted in court that one incident had led to another.

Rogers pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after the incident in August, last year. Magistrates fined Rogers £258 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His driving licence was also endorsed with six points.