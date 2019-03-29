Latest Derbyshire police caught on camera

Caught on camera - Derbyshire police want to speak to these people

Police have released images of a number of people they would like to speak to in connection with crimes in Derbyshire.

Images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses. Anyone with any information on any of the incidents should call police on 101.

Burglary. Tuesday March 19. Ref: 19000140776'Male cuts through bolt on secure gates on Broombank Road, Chesterfield. Enter yard in a transit van smash the shutter with a crow bar. Take property and leave in van.
Burglary. Tuesday March 19. Ref: 19000140776'Male cuts through bolt on secure gates on Broombank Road, Chesterfield. Enter yard in a transit van smash the shutter with a crow bar. Take property and leave in van.
other
Buy a Photo
Assault. Sunday March 24. Ref: 19000150468. Male grabs victim off his push bike on Binscombe Lane, Derby and puts his hands round his neck before leaving the area.
Assault. Sunday March 24. Ref: 19000150468. Male grabs victim off his push bike on Binscombe Lane, Derby and puts his hands round his neck before leaving the area.
other
Buy a Photo
Thursday February 14. Ref: 1900089294. Males enter store on Causeway Lane, Matlock. Select items and conceals them in a large bag and leave without paying.
Thursday February 14. Ref: 1900089294. Males enter store on Causeway Lane, Matlock. Select items and conceals them in a large bag and leave without paying.
other
Buy a Photo
Thursday 14th February. Ref: 1900089294. Males enter store on Causeway Lane, Matlock. Select items and conceals them in a large bag and leave without paying.
Thursday 14th February. Ref: 1900089294. Males enter store on Causeway Lane, Matlock. Select items and conceals them in a large bag and leave without paying.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2