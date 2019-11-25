Chesterfield thief was caught stealing lead ingots from a Matlock smelter

A Chesterfield thief has been caught stealing two lead ingots from a smelter’s in Matlock where he worked.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 20 how Shain Hawkins, 40, of Pennine Way, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, spotted the lead ingots near a weighbridge entrance at Darley Dale and threw them over a wall before returning to take them.

Prosecuting solicitor Anthony Cheung said: “He came across lead bars on the nearside of a carriageway at a weighbridge entrance and he continued his journey to the smelter’s.”

Mr Cheung added: “He put the items over the boundary wall and came back and collected what he had thrown over the wall.”

The offence was captured on CCTV and security staff searched his car, according to Mr Cheung, and despite initially denying the theft he later admitted the offence.

Mr Cheung said he admitted stealing the two lead bars valued at £86 and taking them to an area where he could collect them later.

Hawkins, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the theft from his employer HJ Enthoven and Sons, at Darley Dale Smelter, on Oldfield Lane, at Warren Carr, Matlock, which happened in October.

The court heard that Hawkins committed the offence while he is subject to a suspended prison sentence which had been imposed for drug matters.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said he came clean to his employer’s and he returned the items he had taken.

Magistrates adjourned the case until December 18 for sentencing at Derby Crown Court.