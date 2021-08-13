Class A drugs seized in police raid on Derbyshire property
Class A drugs have been recovered from a property in Derbyshire following a police raid earlier this week.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 2:43 pm
A search warrant was carried out in the morning on Wednesday, August 11 in a property on Dale Road in Matlock.
Officers found a “small quantity” of Class A drugs in the search and the illegal substances were seized.
A police investigation remains ongoing.
In a post on Facebook, Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police Safer Neighbourhood Team wrote: “Drugs were seized.
"The investigation is ongoing.
“Every bit counts."