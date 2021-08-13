Class A drugs seized in police raid on Derbyshire property

A search warrant was carried out in the morning on Wednesday, August 11 in a property on Dale Road in Matlock.

Officers found a “small quantity” of Class A drugs in the search and the illegal substances were seized.

A police investigation remains ongoing.

In a post on Facebook, Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police Safer Neighbourhood Team wrote: “Drugs were seized.

"The investigation is ongoing.

“Every bit counts."