Class A drugs seized in police raid on Derbyshire property

Class A drugs have been recovered from a property in Derbyshire following a police raid earlier this week.

By Lizzie Day
Friday, 13th August 2021, 2:43 pm

A search warrant was carried out in the morning on Wednesday, August 11 in a property on Dale Road in Matlock.

Officers found a “small quantity” of Class A drugs in the search and the illegal substances were seized.

A police investigation remains ongoing.

Class A drugs have been recovered from a property in Derbyshire following a police raid earlier this week.

In a post on Facebook, Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police Safer Neighbourhood Team wrote: “Drugs were seized.

"The investigation is ongoing.

“Every bit counts."

Chesterfield drivers arrested for possession of suspected Class A drugs

Appeal after man caught on CCTV throwing paint stripper on car and house in Derbyshire town

Derbyshire police want to speak to this man over supermarket 'altercation'

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.