Closure orders for three Matlock homes after suspected drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour

Three properties in the Matlock area have been given Closure Orders after suspected illegal drug activity and anti-social behaviour.

A full Closure Order was granted, and the tenants evicted, for two properties on Overdale, and a partial closure order was granted at another address on Overdale, meaning only two occupants can remain.

The three month long orders were granted at Chesterfield Justice Centre yesterday (Thursday December 19).

A case was built after a number of incidents to police and reports to Derbyshire Dales District Council and Platform Housing, about the addresses, their tenants and visitors appearing to be involved in crime, drug misuse and causing serious nuisance and disorder.

Sgt. Paul Simmons, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “These Closure Orders follow a repeated of incidents and reports of anti-social behaviour, reports of drug supply and taking over recent months.

“This is a great result for those living nearby these properties and the wider community, and is a good example of what we can achieve when working alongside partnership agencies. We hope that this action will significantly improve the quality of life for other residents.”

“It would have been difficult to obtain these orders without the help of the local community and we would like to thank them for their support.”

Leader of Derbyshire Dales District Council, Councillor Garry Purdy added: “Thankfully this kind of anti-social behaviour is relatively rare in the Derbyshire Dales, but multi-agency operations such as this show that those who cross the line will be tackled swiftly. "