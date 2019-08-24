Concerned residents with crime and safety issues can meet Derbyshire police at various events

Residents will have a chance to meet Derbyshire police officers and speak about any policing concerns while finding out more about the force’s Safer Together campaign at a variety of events across the county.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Safer Neighbourhood or rural crime team members will be at the following events:

Monday, August 26, at Hope Show, from 8am – 6pm, at The Showground, Marsh Farm, Castleton Road, Hope.

Tuesday, August 27, enjoy a Cuppa with a Copper which goes mobile in Swanwick, from 10am to noon, at the mobile police station, at The Steampacket Inn car park.

Tuesday, August 27, at the Chesterfield Street Meet, between 6.30pm – 8pm, at Queen’s Park Sports Centre.

Wednesday, August 28, at the Chesterfield Street Meet, from 10am – noon, at the Chesterfield Borough Council Customer Service Centre.

Wednesday, August 28, at the Cuppa with a Copper which goes mobile in Ironville, from 11am – 1pm, in the mobile police station and people can contact the Somercotes and Riddings SNT for more details by calling 101 or via Facebook facebook.com/AlfretonSNormantonPinxtonSomercotesRiddingsSNT.

Thursday, August 29, at the Chesterfield Street Meet, from noon – 2pm, at New Square Catering, Chesterfield.

Friday, August 30, at the Carsington Street Meet, from 1pm – 3pm, in the mobile police station and people can contact Ashbourne area SNT for more details by calling 101 or via Facebook at facebook.com/AshbourneSNT.

Friday, August 30, to Sunday, September 1, at Chatsworth Country Fair, from 9am – 6.30pm, at Chatsworth Estate.

As well as speaking to officers about any concerns, and getting more information on the Safer Together campaign, people will also be encouraged to sign up to Derbyshire Alert and receive targeted information about crime, scams and crime prevention initiatives in their area.

The Safer Together campaign marks new investment in the force that will see 120 new posts created working to improve police presence in neighbourhoods and bolster investigations.

The investment came after consultation with the public revealed they were willing to pay extra in council tax to fund an increase in police resources in neighbourhoods.

It will also be put towards improving road safety and providing greater support to vulnerable people, including those in mental health crisis.

Recruitment to the new roles is under way with posts all due to be in place by the end of the summer.

Please note that every effort will be made by officers to attend these events, but there may be occasions when unforeseen circumstances may mean officers might not be there. In those cases, Derbyshire police extends its sincere apologies.

If anyone is not able to attend the events but would still like to speak to the force’s policing team, they can make contact using any of the following non-emergency contact methods:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.

If anyone would like to sign up to Derbyshire Alert to receive free community safety alerts, crime information and messages from Safer Neighbourhood policing teams, they can visit: www.derbyshirealert.co.uk for details.