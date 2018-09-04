Convict absconds from Derbyshire prison

Police are hunting a convicted burglar who has absconded from a Derbyshire prison.

Marcus Wingfield absconded from HMP Sudbury on Saturday, September 1.

The 43-year-old, originally from Ipswich, also has links to Surrey and Cornwall.

He was convicted and sentenced for burglary in April 2017 at Truro Crown Court when he was given a four year, six month prison sentence.

He is white, 5ft 10ins with short brown hair and of medium build. He has a number of tattoos including one on his lower left arm which is a smiley face and a tattoo on his left hand reading: Kerri-Ann.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference number 18000416275 by calling 101, or completing the online form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.