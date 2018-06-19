Convicted robber absconds from Derbyshire prison

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has absconded from a Derbyshire prison.

Callum Smith, 22, absconded from Sudbury open prison on Sunday June 17.

He was convicted for robbery and possessing an offensive weapon at Worcester Crown Court in March 2016 and was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Smith is described as white, with short brown hair and a moustache. He has blue eyes and is 6ft tall and of medium build.

He has links to the Birmingham area.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 18000279409.