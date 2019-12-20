Court closes Matlock properties after reports of drugs and disorder

A court has ordered three properties in the Matlock area to be closed after suspected illegal drugs activity and anti-social behaviour.

A case was put together by police, Derbyshire Dales District Council and a local housing association after reports of crime and serious nuisance and disorder.

All three properties are on the Hurst Farm Estate at Overdale. A full closure order for three months was granted at Chesterfield Justice Centre for two of them, with the tenants evicted.

The third property was ordered to be partially closed for three months, allowing only two occupants to remain.

Sgt Paul Simmons, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “These closure orders follow a repeated series of incidents over recent months.

“We have had reports of anti-social behaviour and of drug supplying at the properties.

“The court orders are a great result for those living nearby these properties and also the wider community.

“It is a good example of what we can achieve when working alongside partnership agencies.

“We hope this action will significantly improve the quality of life for other residents. We would like to thank them for their support. It would have been difficult to obtain these orders without the help of the local community.”

Coun Garry Purdy, leader of the district council, said: “Thankfully, this kind of anti-social behaviour is relatively rare in the Derbyshire Dales.

“But multi-agency operations such as this show that those who cross the line will be tackled swiftly. The closure orders are great news for our residents who live on the Hurst Farm Estate.”

The housing association involved in the case is Platform Housing Group, based at Matlock.

Marion Duffy, its group regional operations director, said: “We have been working closely with the police and other key partners to support the application for a closure order in one of our properties on the Hurst Farm Estate.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that our communities and neighbourhoods are safe and secure for all our residents, and we will always act promptly with all our partners to eradicate proven cases of anti-social behaviour.”