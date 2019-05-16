Crash motorist was caught by police at three-times the drink-drive limit

A drink-driver who was three times the drink-drive limit when she crashed into a hedge has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on May 8 how Donna Walters, 53, of Market Place, Ironville, was found by police in a vehicle after they had received a report that it had crashed into a hedge.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop confirmed officers had received a report of a vehicle having driven into a hedge on North Road, Alfreton.

Mrs Allsop said: “Officers attended a short time later and Miss Walters was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.”

Walters failed a roadside breath test, according to Mrs Allsop, and the drink-drive reading at the police station was 105 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The defendant pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on April 24.

Walters was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Drink-Impaired Drivers’ Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also fined £40 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Walters was disqualified from driving for 24 months but the ban can be reduced by 26 weeks if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.