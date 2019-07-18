Dangerous drink-driver jailed for five years after causing the death of north Derbyshire dad

A drink-driver has been jailed for five years after he admitted killing a pedestrian when he ploughed into him.

Derby Crown Court heard today, July 18, how Blake Kerry, 26, of Rye Crescent, Danesmoor, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving of the 61-year-old Julian Fisher.

Pictured is Blake Kerry, 26, of Rye Crescent, Danesmoor, Chesterfield, who has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted driving with excess alcohol in his system.

The pedestrian died following the collision with a BMW being driven by Kerry on Ashover Road, at Old Tupton, Chesterfield just before 9pm, on Friday, December 7 last year.

Mr Fisher was taken to hospital following the incident but sadly died some time later, according to the court.

Pictured is Ashover Road, Tupton.

The court had previously heard that it is not known exactly how fast Kerry was travelling at the time of the collision.

Raglan Ashton, defending, said his client had little recollection of the incident.

Judge Shaun Smith QC sentenced Kerry to five years in prison and a 10-year driving ban.