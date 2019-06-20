Dangerous driver is threatened with jail for “aggressive tailgating” in the Peak District

A dangerous driver who aggressively tailgated another motorist from Whatstandwell to Matlock has narrowly been spared from being sent to prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard during a sentencing hearing on June 18 how Ndayishimiye Ally, 44, of Curzon Street, Derby, was spotted in a Suzuki Wagon R driving dangerously too close behind a woman in a Ford Fiesta as he made repeated attempts to overtake.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “It was around 9.30pm and the woman describes driving from Belper on the northbound of the A6 in the direction of Matlock and she got to Ambergate and she was aware of a vehicle behind her because of the manner of the driving.

“The car was so close all she could see was the headlights in the rear view mirror and she felt they were trying to force her to speed up.”

Mrs Allsop added that the woman was trying to stick to the speed limit as Ally was constantly weaving about behind her as though he was about to overtake.

This continued from Ambergate, through Whatstandwell, Cromford, Matlock Bath and into Matlock, according to the court.

The woman turned up the hill by a McDonald’s restaurant and she pulled into a pub car park, according to Mrs Allsop, as a police officer approached her and told her he had seen everything.

Mrs Allsop said the off-duty officer had been driving his own vehicle when he became aware of a Suzuki with a defective light involved in what he described as “aggressive tailgating”.

The court heard how the off-duty officer also confirmed Ally’s Suzuki had been trying to overtake all along the A6 and this vehicle had moved into the centre of the road, into hatched markings and into a filter lane for on-coming traffic.

Mrs Allsop said the officer believed the Suzuki was being driven so aggressively that he feared the driver was pursuing the occupants of the Ford Fiesta because he wanted to attack them.

Ally told police he could not remember the incident and argued that he is a good driver.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving from August, 2018, but was found not guilty in his absence after a trial on June 14.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Ally also admitted failing to surrender to custody after he failed to attend the trial but stated he had been expecting a letter with the date which had not arrived.

He said: “I don’t have any problem with anyone in this country. I live in peace and I do my own job. I do not know what happened.”

Magistrates sentenced Ally to 26 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months and banned him from driving for 24 months.

Ally was also ordered to pay £620 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.