Derbyshire cannabis smoker caught at Chatsworth House

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard how Noah Sterr was seen with another man inside a car at the stately home by police - while officers could smell the drug coming from the car.

After providing a sample proving he was above the specified driving limit for the drug - on New Year’s Eve - Sterr admitted he had smoked earlier in the day.

His solicitor Paul Reddy told the court: “He didn’t think he would still be over the limit.”

Mr Reddy, describing Sterr as “a man of previous good character”, told how the 23-year-old “didn’t even have a point on his licence”.

Sterr, of Lowside Close, Calver, admitted drug-driving.

The Sheffield Hallam University student was handed a 12-month driving ban, fined £120 and made to pay £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.