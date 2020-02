A motorist caught careering round Derbyshire while over twice the legal limit told police they’d ‘ruined her night’ as they arrested her.

Officers spotted the driver making a ‘right mess’ of a three point turn in North Wingfield before almost crashing into the car in front.

From @DerbyshireRPU

She was found to be over twice the legal limit nd told police they’d ‘ruined her night’ then added, ‘it’s ok as I didn’t crash’.

“To be charged when sober,” tweeted Derbyshire Roads Police.