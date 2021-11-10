Derbyshire driver flees scene after crashing ‘airborne’ car in field
A driver fled the scene after sending their car ‘airborne’ into a Derbyshire field
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 6:38 am
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 6:50 am
Members of the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit said that emergency services, including the ambulance service, firefighters and the police armed response unit, attended the scene of the incident in Monyash, over night
They added: “Audi goes airborne and lands in a field. Driver runs off.”
Officers caught up with the driver, however, who was then arrested on suspicion of disqualified driving, having no insurance and also drink driving.