Derbyshire drug-user is spared from jail after breaching a ban from visiting his father’s home

A drug-user who has been banned from seeing his parents has narrowly been spared from jail after he twice breached his restraining order by visiting his poorly father.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 3 how Alexander Milego, 43, of no fixed abode, visited his father’s home on Selhurst Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, after he had previously been pestering his parents for money to buy drugs.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said the defendant’s parents live at separate addresses and his father has health issues including Alzheimer’s Disease and his mother helps sort his food and medication.

Mrs Allsop added the defendant had originally been convicted on May 28 for causing criminal damage at his father’s address.

She added that Milego had been asking his parents for money to buy drugs and he was turned away from his mother’s home before he went to his father’s address and caused the damage.

Milego was fined and ordered to pay compensation and he was made subject to a 12 month restraining order to stay away from his parents and not to visit his father’s home.

But Mrs Allsop said Milego breached the restraining order when he was found at his father’s address just days later on May 31 by his visiting mother.

Police also visited Milego’s father’s address on June 1 and they found him upstairs.

Milego claimed to police his father did not want a restraining order and the defendant claimed he was his father’s carer and he is not a threat to his parents.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching the restraining order after he was twice found at his father’s address on May 31 and June 1.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Milego hopes to make an application to adapt the restraining order because he claims his father does not want the order.

Magistrates sentenced Milego to six weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Thinking Skills Programme.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.