Derbyshire fraudster must repay £70k in next three months

A Derbyshire fraudster has been ordered to repay more than £70,000 within the next three months.

Barbara Wayne, 62, of Grange Hill, Matlock, deliberately hid her income as a farmer for six years between 2011 and 2017, an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) revealed.

Barbara Wayne.

During that time, Wayne stole £67,426 of income tax and National Insurance contributions by failing to submit self assessment returns to HMRC.

She stole the money by lying about her income and pocketing VAT she had fraudulently charged customers for her labour as a self-employed farmer and milk tester.

Wayne admitted the fraud in March and a month later was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Derby Crown Court has now ordered her to repay £71,942 within three months or face a year in prison and still pay the money back.

A spokesperson for HMRC said: "Wayne stole this money, taking it away from funding the vital public services we all rely on.

"Now she'll repay what she stole or spend time in prison, and still owe the money.

"HMRC will not tolerate criminals who create an uneven playing field for legitimate businesses.

"Our actions don't stop once someone is convicted and we will always look to reclaim the stolen money.

"Anyone with information about tax fraud should report it to HMRC online or contact our fraud hotline on 0800 788 887."