Derbyshire groups invited to apply for cash for projects to tackle hate crime

Community and voluntary groups in Derbyshire are being invited to apply for cash so they can launch new projects to tackle racist and religious hate crime.

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa has announced the launch of a new fund which will deliver grants of up to £2,500 per organisation for proposals which support his goals to eradicate hate crime in the county.

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Mr Dhindsa said: "This is an opportunity to pioneer new approaches to hate crime and reduce fear and vulnerability among our communities.

"Hate crime spreads mistrust and weakens the very foundations of community life.

"It is my ambition to not only challenge the attitudes and beliefs driving these crimes but to reassure victims that their experiences will be treated with the highest seriousness and sensitivity.

"Our community partners already work alongside members of the community who are vulnerable to becoming victims of hate crime and can play an essential role in preventing exploitation as well as signposting survivors to support.

"We need fresh ideas and approaches to encourage more people to come forward and seek justice for hate crime and this is an opportunity to lead the way."

For more information and to find out how to apply for money from the Race and Religion Hate Crime Innovation Fund, visit https://www.derbyshire-pcc.gov.uk/HateCrimeGrant

