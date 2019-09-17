Derbyshire man accused of murder has had his case further adjourned pending a trial

A defendant charged with the alleged murder of a Chesterfield man has had his case further adjourned before a scheduled trial.

Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, stands accused of murder after the death of Phillip Allen, 47, of Chesterfield.

Police previously revealed that Phillip Allen was allegedly assaulted on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane, in Chesterfield, on Thursday, June 27.

Mr Allen was taken to hospital with head injuries where he remained until he died on Wednesday, July 17, and a suspected murder investigation was launched.

Mr Maltby’s case was considered at Derby Crown Court on September 12 and it has been further adjourned until December 13 for a case management hearing.

A trial is expected to begin from January 13, 2020.