Derbyshire man accused of murdering a pensioner who was found dismembered faces a new trial date

The case of a Derbyshire man accused of murdering a pensioner whose body was dismembered has been adjourned and re-scheduled with a new date for a pending trial.

Derby Crown Court considered the case of Daniel Walsh, 29, of Marsden Street, near Chesterfield town centre, on Friday, September 13, at a pre-trial review hearing after he has been charged with the murder of 71-year-old Graham Snell.

Pictured is deceased Graham Snell, 71, of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, who was allegedly murdered.

Mr Snell, also of Marsden Street, had been reported missing on June 30 by Derbyshire Constabulary.

Subsequent police enquiries into his death had centred on addresses on Marsden Street and at Oakamoor Close, on Wardgate Way, at Holme Hall, in Chesterfield.

Police investigating the alleged murder of Graham Snell also launched a search for a number of body parts after revealing Mr Snell had been dismembered.

A previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing was told Mr Walsh intends to plead not guilty to murder.

Mr Walsh’s case was scheduled for a trial on November 25, 2019, but the trial has now been rescheduled to begin from March 9, 2020.