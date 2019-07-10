Derbyshire man cautioned after indecent exposure on a train

A Wirksworth man has been given a caution after indecently exposing himself on a train.

Following an earlier appeal, a man sought in connection to an indecent exposure on board a train at Derby on June 22 has been caught.

British Transport Police

A 51-year-old man from Wirksworth received a caution for the offence.

The man was reported to have exposed himself to a woman before promptly leaving the service at Derby Station.

The train route was the 6.02pm London St Pancras to Sheffield train.

He has not been named by police.