Derbyshire man with a history of domestic abuse is jailed after he attacked his girlfriend

A violent young man with a history of domestic abuse has been jailed after he attacked his girlfriend.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 9 how Samuel Clarke, 25, of Ashton Close, Swanwick, Alfreton, struck his partner to her torso during an argument in the street.

Prosecuting solicitor Dan Church said two brothers at a property on Nottingham Road, Ripley, had heard raised voices and one saw Clarke and his girlfriend arguing outside.

Clarke’s girlfriend could be heard saying “stop pushing” and a gate was rattling as if she had been pushed against it, according to Mr Church.

Mr Church added: “He was holding his arms out wide to prevent the female from getting away with her being held to the gate for about five minutes and she said, ‘let me go’.”

One of the brothers stated that he saw Clarke pull his right arm back during the incident on April 21 and throw it towards his girlfriend and she dropped to the ground.

Clarke told the brothers his girlfriend had bottled him three times when they came out and asked him what he was doing, according to Mr Church.

Mr Church added that the brothers positioned themselves between Clarke and his girlfriend as the defendant threatened them before police arrived.

Clarke fled but was detained by police, according to Mr Church, and his girlfriend refused to co-operate with police and refused to support any prosecution.

The defendant, who has previous domestic abuse related convictions and is still subject to a community order, initially denied assault by beating but admitted the offence on the day the case was due to go to trial.

Defence solicitor Paul McLeod argued that Clarke is not a thug but is a likeable young man who becomes affected by alcohol.

He said: “On hearing what my friend has said, you would expect that standing here in front of you would be a thug but he is not.

“He is such a likeable young man. It’s the drink. All that and the previous convictions are through drink and it is so sad.”

Clarke has shown remorse, according to Mr McLeod, but he just could not stop himself and he pushed his partner against a gate and struck her to her torso.

Mr McLeod told magistrates: “He does suffer with mental health issues. He is knocking on the door of prison and he accepts that and knows that but I am still going to ask you to give him an opportunity.”

However, magistrates sentenced Clarke to 14 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £420 in costs and a £115 victim surcharge.