Derbyshire police issue appeal over weekend vehicle crimes

Police are investigating after two cars were broken into and a camper van was stolen during one weekend.

A sat-nav was stolen from a Peugeot parked on Jaggers Lane, Hathersage, between Saturday January 20 and Monday January 22.

Sometime overnight between Sunday January 21 and Monday January 22 a sat-nav charger was stolen from a Toyota parked on The Causeway in Eyam.

And a Ford camper van was also stolen sometime between 5pm on Sunday January 21 and 1am on Monday January 22 from Nether Padley.

PCSO Ian Phipps, of the local safer neighbourhood policing team, said: “If anyone knows anything about these incidents, or has any information which they think could help us please get in touch.

“Please consider your vehicle security, and always make sure you leave vehicles secure and take any valuables with you.

"If you notice anything suspicious please report it to the police as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Phipps on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.