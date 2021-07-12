Derbyshire police make arrests after trouble breaks out following England's Euros final defeat to Italy

The force confirmed that there were three football related arrests in Derbyshire yesterday evening (Sunday, July 11).

While Derbyshire police could not confirm where the arrests had taken place or what the nature of the offences were – a spokesperson said “it was a much steadier night than anticipated”.

There were reports that officers in the county had cancelled annual leave in preparation for trouble after the match where Gareth Southgate’s side lost to Italy during penalties in the Euros 2020 final held at Wembley.

England fans which had packed out pubs across Derbyshire were left devastated by the defeat, despite former Chesterfield schoolboy Harry Maguire scoring in the nail-biting penalty shoot out.

The game was the Three Lions’ biggest match in 55 years, giving spectators hope that football was finally coming home.