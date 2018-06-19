Derbyshire police officer who risked his life to detain suspected killer nominated for bravery award

A Derbyshire officer who risked his life to detain a suspected killer has been nominated for a Police Bravery Award.

Ryan Belfon, 32, went to the home of 86-year-old Derek Levers in Ilkeston last May and argued with him about money. When Mr Levers refused to hand over cash, Belfon assaulted him and stole his wallet. A short time later, Mr Levers collapsed on his doorstep and died.

After receiving information from the community about Belfon's whereabouts, PC David Bull split up from his partner and began a search.

He spotted Belfon in a secluded alleyway and gave chase. Once caught, Belfon struggled violently and threw PC Bull's radio away to stop him requesting help.

PC Bull was then assaulted, causing him to fall to the floor and injuring his wrist and knee. However, he was determined to keep hold of the suspect, and realised his only chance of getting help was to pull the man into a garden and hope he could be heard.

He managed this and a man then came to his aid, helping to detain Belfon before recovering PC Bull's radio so he could raise the alarm.

Despite suffering a number of injuries to his wrist and knee, PC Bull returned for duty the following day.

Belfon was jailed for eight and a half years in October after pleading guilty to manslaughter, robbery, theft, fraud and assaulting a police officer.

Chief Constable Peter Goodman presented PC Bull with a commendation last December in recognition of his bravery and dedication and he has now been nominated to win an award at the 23rd Police Bravery Awards in London on July 12. The awards are held by the Police Federation of England and Wales to honour and recognise police officers who performed outstanding acts of bravery while on or off duty, and are sponsored by Police Mutual.

Tony Wetton, Chair of Derbyshire Police Federation, said: “The bravery and professionalism shown by PC Bull went above and beyond the normal call of duty. He showed exceptional bravery, putting his own life at risk to catch a suspected murderer."

Chief Constable Peter Goodman said: “PC Bull showed great bravery and dedication that day and I’m delighted that he has been nominated for this award. I wish him luck for the ceremony next month.”