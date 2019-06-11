Derbyshire police want to speak to this man

Officers investigating the theft of a mountain bike from outside a Derbyshire shop have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify.

The bike was left near the entrance to the Co-op in Station Road, Darley Dale, at around 8.40pm on June 3 and was taken shortly after.

The bright green Whyte mountain bike has distinctive blue anodised handlebars and pedals.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "The man pictured was seen in the area at the time and may be able to help with our enquiries.

If you recognise the man, have been offered a similar bike for sale or have any other information that may help our investigation, please call 101, quoting reference number 19000285106 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Amy Bartlett."