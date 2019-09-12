Derbyshire thug blames booze after he attacked a police officer and damaged a wall

An abusive, boozed-fuelled man has admitted he has alcohol problems after he assaulted a police officer, damaged a wall and used threatening behaviour.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 10 how Clive Jason Osborne, 50, of West Gate, Long Eaton, assaulted a police officer who had been trying to escort Osborne from his father’s home at Alfreton after he had been behaving in a rowdy manner.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

The defendant also smashed an information board and a wall two days later at NHS support unit Boden House, on West Gate, where Osborne has been living and he went on to behave in an aggressive and threatening manner.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police attended Osborne’s father’s address and the defendant was there and he was in drink and was slurring his words and his father wanted him to be removed because he was rowdy and was refusing to leave.

“An officer stated that Osborne was saying ‘I am going to knock you all out’ and he was being aggressive and he was told this is ‘daft’ and ‘don’t say that’ and ‘all anyone wants to do is take you home’.”

Mrs Allsop added that Osborne calmed down but then punched an ironing board and said he was going to knock someone out and as he was being escorted from the property he warned an officer to get off him and raised his hand in an aggressive manner.

The officer was fearful of an assault, according to Mrs Allsop, and took Osborne to the floor before the defendant spat at him.

Osborne later told police he felt ashamed after he had been shown the body-worn camera video footage of the incident.

Mrs Allsop added that two days later police were called to Boden House and found Osborne in the street in a drunken and rowdy state but he agreed to go back to his bedroom.

However, Osborne went on to punch a wall, according to Mrs Allsop, and he punched an information board which smashed and police had to be brought back and Osborne was found outside shouting and swearing.

He admitted committing the offences and said he had been under the influence of alcohol and he needs help for alcohol abuse.

Osborne pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on August 25 and also pleaded guilty to causing damage and using threatening behaviour on August 27.

He also admitted committing the offences while he was still subject to a conditional discharge which had been imposed for being drunk-and-disorderly in Alfreton.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “He is someone with difficulties with mental health and he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and he self-medicates with alcohol and illicit substances and accepts he has problems.”

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation service report before sentencing on September 17.