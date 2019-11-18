Desperate thief claimed he stole to raise cash for food while he was homeless

A desperate thief who resorted to shoplifting during a difficult time has been given a chance to show he can stay out of trouble.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 13 how Darryl Lee Martin, 29, of Hazelby Road, Creswell, stole bottles of detergent valued at £21 from a McColl’s store and Post Office, on Mill Street, in Clowne, to sell them on to pay for food.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said Martin entered the store with a female and picked up the bottles of detergent but he was recognised by one of the staff.

Martin told police he had been homeless at the time of the offence and he was planning to sell the stolen items so he could buy food.

The defendant had been due in court on October 29 but after he failed to attend he was arrested on a warrant and was briefly remanded in custody before he appeared in court on November 13.

Martin pleaded guilty to the theft.

Defence solicitor James Riley said Martin fully admitted the offence but he failed to attend court because he suffers with brain damage and memory loss after a medical procedure.

Mr Riley added that during the time of the offence Martin had been away from his girlfriend and family and he had been taking drugs and that led to him stealing.

Martin also claimed that he handed himself into police, according to Mr Riley, when he realised they were looking for him.

Magistrates sentenced Martin to a six-month conditional discharge order but warned that if he commits another offence in the next six months he will be re-sentenced for the theft with any new crime.

Martin was also ordered to pay £21 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.