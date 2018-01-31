Dirt bike stolen from Hathersage

Police are appealing for help to trace a dirt bike stolen from a property in Hathersage.

The bike was stolen sometime overnight between Sunday January 14 and Monday January 15 from a shed at the back of a house on Roslyn Road.

Anyone who has noticed the bike, or has any information that could help police with their enquiries, should call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting reference 18*22198, or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.