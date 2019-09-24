Distressed Derbyshire man admitted threatening behaviour after police tried to help him

A foul-mouthed man used threatening behaviour after Derbyshire police had visited his home over concerns for his safety.

Police revealed how they had received a report that Jay Frisby, 27, of North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, Chesterfield, had scratched his throat with a razor blade so they attended his address.

Police were subjected to abuse after they tried to help a distressed man.

Prosecuting solicitor Michael Little told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on September 23: “A report had been received that he had scratched his throat with a razor blade and not received treatment and it appeared to be a well-being check.

“He allowed police officers inside and then things quickly turned sour.”

Mr Little added that Frisby’s father made a comment which caused the defendant to lose his temper and he attempted to flip a table over.

Police tried to escort Frisby from the address and he started swearing and shouting and he headbutted the window of a police vehicle during the journey to a police station.

Frisby, who has previous convictions pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour after the incident on September 8.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “It’s a minor public order offence which boils down to him repeatedly using the F word in the presence of police officers.”

Mr Meakin added that Frisby was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs but he was in a state of high distress after taking a razor blade to himself earlier that day.

“And he had to wait a significant time at hospital and he discharged himself and when police arrived he thought they were going to take him back to the hospital and he became distressed about that.”

Magistrates fined Frisby £116 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.