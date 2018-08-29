Drink-driver airlifted to hospital after Rowsley crash

Police in Derbyshire are reminding motorists of the dangers of drink driving after a man had to be airlifted to hospital following a crash.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have tweeted about an incident they attended in Rowsley, where a car crashed into a ditch.

Photo - Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The tweet said: "Rowsley. Available at a scrap yard soon: 2004 Seat Leon in black, one previous owner - careless, drunk and saved by his seatbelt keeping him in as it rolled into the ditch. Minor injuries, transported by @WNDLRAirAmb to hospital, blood procedure in progress. #DontDrinkAndDrive."