Drink-driver was caught over the limit after he was involved in a collision

A boozed-up motorist was caught just over the drink-drive limit after he had been involved in a road traffic collision with another vehicle on a roundabout.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 19 how Joseph Felstead, 30, of Sherwood Road, Buxton, had been driving a BMW on New Wye Street, at Buxton, before he drove onto a roundabout near Bridge Street and was involved in a collision with a Honda Civic.



Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “Police attended the road traffic collision after the defendant had been driving a BMW and there was a Honda Civic involved in the accident.”



Felstead failed a roadside drink-drive breath test and he later provided a urine sample which exceeded the alcohol drink-drive limit, according to Mrs Haslam.



The court heard how Felstead registered 109 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine when the legal limit is 107 milligrammes.



Felstead told police he had consumed a pint of cider and he had consumed a second pint later in the day.



The defendant, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on September 6.



Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Felstead had miscalculated the amount of alcohol he was allowed to have in his system to drive legally and he claimed someone had driven into him causing the collision.



Felstead called the police, according to Miss Simpson, because he genuinely did not think he was over the drink-drive limit.



Miss Simpson added: “He is very sorry for what has happened and there will be a lot of knock-on effects for him and his family.”



Felstead, who has a partner with two children, works as a tree surgeon in Bath and around the country and his job is no longer secure because he needs to be able to drive.



District Judge Andrew Davison, who took into account Felstead’s remorse, fined him £600 and ordered him to pay a £60 victim surcharge and £85 costs.



He was disqualified from driving for 12 months but if he completes a rehabilitation course the ban can be reduced by three months.