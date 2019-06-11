Drug-troubled Derbyshire shoplifter gets a community order with support to beat her addiction

A recovering heroin addict is due to be given help with a drug rehabilitation programme after she admitted four shoplifting offences.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on June 7 how Michelle Louise Charlesworth, 32, stole meat from a Co-op and an Aldi at Somercotes, and stole coffee from a Nisa at Riddings before she was caught attempting to steal coffee from the same Nisa.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a previous hearing the four offences took place between September 30 and October 6 and three of the offences - not including the coffee theft from Nisa - had been committed with a convicted co-defendant.

Charlesworth, who has previous convictions, admitted the Co-op meat theft from September 30, the Aldi meat theft from October 2, the Nisa coffee theft from October 3, and the attempted Nisa coffee theft from October 6.

She also admitted failing to attend court after she had previously been released on bail.

Defence solicitor Anise Rowlands told the previous hearing Charlesworth, of Wharf Road, Pinxton, had a £50-a-day heroin addiction.

She added that Charlesworth had suffered the breakdown of a long-term relationship and had re-lapsed into a drug addiction but her relationship has since been reconciled and she is getting help to come off heroin.

Charlesworth was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

She was also fined £20 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.