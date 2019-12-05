Drugs were seized and eight arrests were made in a crime crackdown in Matlock.

Derbyshire Constabulary mounted a series of raids on Overdale on Wednesday, December 4 and seized a large quantity of drugs, cash and stolen property.

Eight suspects were also arrested.

The raids formed part of a joint operation between the police, Platform Housing and Derbyshire Dales District Council.

Anyone with information about drugs should call Derbyshire Contabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonomously, on 0800555111