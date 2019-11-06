Eagle-eyed Derbyshire car park attendant reported drink-driver to police

A motorist who was seen struggling to use a car park ticket machine was found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 4 how Joshua Pollard, 24, was caught driving over the alcohol limit on Welbeck Close, at Somercotes, Alfreton.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said police received a report from a car park attendant that a male had been seen struggling to use a ticket machine.

Mrs Allsop added Pollard’s vehicle was stopped by police and he registered 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Pollard, of May Street, Ilkeston, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on October 20.

Stephen Burdon, defending, said Pollard had been out with his partner and had intended to get a taxi but he had lost his bank card and decided to drive. Pollard was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 20 months.