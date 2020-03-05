Flood wardens scheme for Matlock

A flood warden scheme is to be created in Matlock following the damage to town centre businesses which were flooded during torrential downpours.

The move has been made by Matlock Town Council, working in partnership with Derbyshire County Council emergency planning team and the Environment Agency.

Councillor Steve Wain has been appointed as the first flood warden in the wake of last year’s disruption and more recruits will follow.

The warden’s role will include monitoring rivers, identifying current and emerging risks and notifying the responsible authority so the issue can be rectified or prevented.

Residents and businesses will be visited and updated by the warden who will work with the Environment Agency and the county council’s emergency planning department.

Initially, the area covering Bakewell Road to Hall Leys Park, will be assessed to identify hazards that would not be visible should there be a flood. This information would be used to assist emergency services.

The Matlock Green and Knowleston Place area will follow.

As work progresses a community flood plan will evolve.

Town centre businesses were left counting the cost of flooding ln November 2019.

Among the casualties was Robert Young Florist on Crown Square. At the time, Rowena Hassett said: “All three cellars were flooded and we have lost all our Christmas stock.”

William Young said: “My dad Robert lives above the shop. At 2.30 am it started coming down the walls and he kept coming down to check. Within five minutes it was up to his knees.”

Pat Bonsall of Peak Paws and Claws pet supplies on Bakewell Road said: "It was devastating. The water came up through the floors - it didn't come over the the walls. It rose to about 18 inches deep. The warehouse was even worse and we had to take everything off the lower shelves.

“Something needs to be done sooner rather than later. I think this may become a regular event because of climate change etc . ”

The flood warden scheme has been successfully rolled out elsewhere in the country.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​